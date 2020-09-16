Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.04. 1,317,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,548,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $454.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 89,592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 398,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 38.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 44.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,826,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.