Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 166,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 154,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 54.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter worth about $410,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

