ERC20 Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $18.46 million and $141,170.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043449 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.98 or 0.04321119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00058006 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034913 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.