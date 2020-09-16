Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.40. 1,365,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,535,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.59.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 284.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 80.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 17.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 19.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 138.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.