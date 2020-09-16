EXMR FDN Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,282.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $128,492.56 and $16,282.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00030908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.28 or 0.04281551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

