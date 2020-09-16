eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,558,376.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,683 shares of company stock worth $18,845,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. BidaskClub lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of eXp World stock remained flat at $$41.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 23,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.27 and a beta of 3.53. eXp World has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.