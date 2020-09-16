Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. 29,613,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,321,855. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

