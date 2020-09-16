Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lifted by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up approximately 0.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,672 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.50. 2,848,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

