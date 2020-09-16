FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4,617.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000.

EFG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. 309,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

