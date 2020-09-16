FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 264.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after buying an additional 1,794,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 259,920 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

FBHS stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.21. 1,267,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

