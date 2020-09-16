FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for approximately 0.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 287.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ciena by 167.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,068. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $107,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,100 shares of company stock worth $9,546,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

