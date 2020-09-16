FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,041 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 354.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,235,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,704,000 after buying an additional 231,120 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,641,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 38,967 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.09.

