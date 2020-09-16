FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,953 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,365,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,088,682. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

