FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 14,628 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after acquiring an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 223,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.29. 5,369,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,668,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $318,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,821.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,958 shares of company stock worth $4,226,041 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.