FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,854 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,661,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,152,000 after purchasing an additional 644,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,635. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.