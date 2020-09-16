FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,110 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.6% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

ABT stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

