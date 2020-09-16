FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.49. The company had a trading volume of 251,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $231.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

