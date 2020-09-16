FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after buying an additional 1,741,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $126,410,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $189.92. 669,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,981. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.