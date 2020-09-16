FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,418,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

