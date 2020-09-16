FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 30,505,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,419,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $208.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

