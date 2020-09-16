FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.99. 5,403,182 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

