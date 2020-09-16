FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,157,000 after acquiring an additional 89,333 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,901,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.13. 877,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,863. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.