FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 276,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 103,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 89.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter.

BBN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 188,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,278. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

