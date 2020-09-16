FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 411,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,978,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. 2,762,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,301. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15.

