FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,539,000 after acquiring an additional 152,727 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,715 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $148.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,153,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,454. The firm has a market cap of $390.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

