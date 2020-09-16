FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.26. 9,279,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,748,970. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $389.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.