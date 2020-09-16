FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.30% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $$51.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 180,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,761. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

