FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,180 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,920,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,253,000 after buying an additional 209,021 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 105,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 459,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,585,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 236.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,314,000 after buying an additional 463,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. 12,696,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,296,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

