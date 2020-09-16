FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,736 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. 20,977,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,439,164. The company has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.