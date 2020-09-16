FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,880 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 135.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 171,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 159.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.98. 373,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $81.70.

