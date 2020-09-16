FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,360 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 759.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after buying an additional 320,925 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,946,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,030,000 after buying an additional 66,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,371,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 11.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after buying an additional 184,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

SJM stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

