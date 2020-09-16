FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 554.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $$21.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 191,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

