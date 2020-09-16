FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

