FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $20.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,520.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,550.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,395.57. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

