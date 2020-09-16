FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,373,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $107.77. 2,188,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,583. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

