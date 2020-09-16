FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,470 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,594. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

