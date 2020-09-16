FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,820. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10.

