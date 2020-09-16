FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. 2,824,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

