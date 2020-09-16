FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,703 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,522,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,171,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

