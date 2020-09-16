FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 184,292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,678,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 97,625,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,003,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,667,000 after purchasing an additional 288,870 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,069,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,105,000 after buying an additional 171,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after buying an additional 750,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.68. The stock had a trading volume of 381,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,092. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.