First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities cut First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20,893.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 995,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

