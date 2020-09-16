First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. 349,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

