First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. 349,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.
