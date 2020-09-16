Flowr Corp (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

Flowr Corp (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,800 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Flowr stock remained flat at $$0.37 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,118. Flowr has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWPF. AltaCorp Capital began coverage on Flowr in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Flowr in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

