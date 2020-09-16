Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Up 6.8%

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $32.35. 513,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 527,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.42 million, a P/E ratio of 269.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,898 shares of company stock valued at $10,727,923 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 451,351 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 244,499 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 667,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

