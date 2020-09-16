Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. BidaskClub cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 25,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,802. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Funko will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

