Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Galaxy Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of GLXZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 7,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,150. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

