Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,623,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,688,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,590,000 after buying an additional 317,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,668. The stock has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

