Garde Capital Inc. Buys 1,361 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of FB traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,243,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,845,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,669 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,215 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

