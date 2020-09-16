Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 627,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $343.91. 1,357,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,672. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.70. The company has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

