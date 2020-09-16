Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.21. 2,817,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,438. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

